Azerbaijan ranks 36th in roads quality rating

4 June 2018 08:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan, gaining 4.8 points, ranked 36th in the rating of the quality of roads, according to the Global Competitiveness Index 2017-2018.

The rating includes 137 countries. The quality of roads was assessed on a scale of one to seven points. In terms of the quality of road infrastructure Azerbaijan has outstripped many neighboring countries: Armenia (85th place - 3.7 points), Georgia (82nd - 3.8 points), Russia (114th - 2.9 points), Kazakhstan (115th - 2, 9 points), Ukraine (130 - 2.4 points). Turkey came in 30th with five points.

The worst roads are in Mauritania, which gained 2 points. It is followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti. Both of them gained 2.1 points.

The best roads are in United Arab Emirates (6.4 points), Singapore (6.3 points), Switzerland (6.3 points), Hong Kong (6.2 points), Netherlands (6.1 points), Japan (6.1 points), France (six points), Portugal (six points), Austria (six points), and the United States (5.7 points).

