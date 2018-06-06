BHOS, Mexican Institute of Petroleum mull co-op prospects (PHOTO)

6 June 2018 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Mexican States to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini and Director General of Mexican Institute of Petroleum (IMP) Ernesto Rios Patron visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with the rector Elmar Gasimov.

The meeting, which was held at the Higher School campus, also gathered Head of Product Technology department of IMP Marco Antonio Osorio Bonilla, attaché of the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan Mario Fernandez and Assistant to the Ambassador Elnur Bagirov.

Having welcomed the guests, the rector Elmar Gasimov spoke about BHOS latest developments and recent activities. He informed that the Higher School currently admits Bachelor’s and Master’s degree students and plans to start offering Ph.D. programs to those young specialists who want to conduct scientific research.

Speaking about development of oil and gas industry and oil companies operating in Mexico, IMP Director General Ernesto Rios Patron noted that the Mexican Institute of Petroleum, which was established in 1965, is the largest public research center and services provider in the oil and gas sector of the country. IMP major activities include, among others, applied scientific research, development of new technologies, and professional training of personnel for the petroleum industry, he said.

The meeting participants discussed prospects of establishing bilateral cooperation, which could include exchange programs for students and teachers and joint scientific and research work. In the words of Ernesto Rios Patron, the Mexican Institute of Petroleum is ready to share its specialists’ expertise with BHOS teachers and provide necessary support to them in developing new textbooks, curriculum and training materials.

The guests were also given a tour around the Baku Higher Oil School campus and were acquainted with its infrastructure and conditions created there for students. They visited training laboratories and classrooms where advanced technologies are applied, the sports complex and other facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
BHOS, HMC Co. Ltd. ink MoU (PHOTO)
Society 4 June 09:56
Baku Higher Oil School hosts first TEDxBHOS conference (PHOTO)
Society 1 June 10:16
Film “Last session” presented at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 31 May 16:16
Baku Higher Oil School students to work and do internship at Baker Hughes (PHOTO)
Society 25 May 11:37
BHOS student: Biggest dream comes true
Society 24 May 12:42
Book “Fundamentals of Civil Defense and Medical Aid” presented at BHOS
Society 23 May 11:58
SOCAR-KBR to provide BHOS graduates with jobs (PHOTO)
Society 22 May 12:57
BHOS to provide education in Information Security
Society 17 May 14:30
Baku Higher Oil School to host TEDxBHOS conference
Society 16 May 10:14
BHOS students to work for SOCAR Polymer
Society 15 May 10:46
BHOS becomes second amongst higher educational institutions in terms of media rating
Society 11 May 10:45
Meeting for BHOS students at SOCAR Carbamide Plant (PHOTO)
Society 10 May 10:38
BHOS, Integrated Drilling Trust ink co-op agreement
Society 8 May 10:52
New group of SPM students starts training at Baku Higher Oil School
Society 7 May 10:48
BHOS, Kazakh-British Technical University ink MoU
Society 26 April 11:06
Baku Higher Oil School holds SOCAR III International Forum
Oil&Gas 23 April 12:51
BHOS, ATL Tech sign agreement
Society 18 April 12:19
Graduation ceremony of School of Project Management held at BHOS (PHOTO)
Society 6 April 13:23