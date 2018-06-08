Akif Alizadeh re-elected president of ANAS (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

8 June 2018 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A general meeting of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) held election of the ANAS president on June 8.

Academician Akif Alizadeh was re-elected as president of the National Academy of Sciences.

Sixty-six people took part in the voting.

Akif Alizadeh was elected president of ANAS in 2013. Previously, he served as its vice-president.

Head of the Presidential Administration, Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev, rector of the Baku branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, full member of ANAS, Professor Nargiz Pashayeva, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov, Head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy Issues at Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov and other state officials, full and correspondent members of the Academy, MPs, rectors attended the general meeting.

After the announcement of the election results, Akif Alizadeh made a speech.

"In the future, I will make every effort to do everything in my power to achieve the goals set for us," Alizadeh said.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has set important tasks for science in the country. Science in Azerbaijan should move forward. The fulfillment of these tasks is the main way of development of our science. We must further deepen the reforms carried out in the Academy, and expand the path of the revival of science. This is the biggest issue facing us," Alizadeh said.

