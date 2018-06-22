Engineering-sapper troops of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces hold exercises (PHOTO)

22 June 2018 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

In accordance with the plan approved by the minister of defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, parts and units of the engineering-sapper troops of Azerbaijan held special tactical exercises today, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement June 22.

The main purpose of the exercise is to test the skills of the command staff in terms of implementation of engineering support during military operations, to improve the work of the headquarters in order to increase the combat readiness, and skills for decision-making in accordance with the circumstances, as well as skills for the assessment of the situation. The main attention during the exercises was focused on the performance of engineering tasks by the personnel of the units and the increase of their moral and psychological endurance.

According to the plan, at first, the military unit was brought into a state of combat readiness, then it passed training on performance of engineering tasks of operation.

Various tasks were performed in three training categories:

- No. 1: demonstration of readiness of the units, as well as the conduct of the military exercises.

- No. 2 – execution of practical tasks of engineering-defense units.

- No. 3- guiding units through water obstacles by means of pontoon bridges.

The unit showed high professionalism during the performance of tasks.

Azernews Newspaper
