Foreigners with fake passports caught on Azerbaijan's border (PHOTO)

23 June 2018 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

An attempt to cross Azerbaijan’s state border by two foreigners with forged documents has been recently prevented, the Azerbaijani State Border Service said in a message.

In June 17, during the passport control of the Baku-Doha flight passengers, the authenticity of the Japanese visa of 27-year-old Pakistan’s citizen Ali Shah caused suspicion. The document turned out to be fake.

The authenticity of the passport of 33-year-old Italian citizen Yusif Ibrahim who arrived in Baku via Baghdad-Baku flight on June 19 also caused suspicion. As a result of the corresponding procedure it was revealed that the abovementioned person was in fact 33-year-old Iraqi citizen Haidar Hashim Ibrahim with the fake passport.

