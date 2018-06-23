National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has positive aura: Turkish gymnast

23 June 2018 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has a positive aura, Turkish athlete Mehmet Ayberk Kosak, who participates in the qualifying gymnastics competitions for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, to be held in Argentina in October, told reporters June 23.

"The competitions are organized at a very good level. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has a positive aura," he said.

Turkish gymnast noted that he hopes to show a good performance.

"Gymnasts in the rotation before us performed very well, and we need to try to get around them," Mehmet Ayberk Kosak said.

The qualifying gymnastics competitions for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, to be held in Argentina in October, are underway in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku June 23.

Thus, 52 male and 44 female gymnasts from 32 countries are taking part in the qualifying competitions.

The first rotation of athletes has already completed. There are two more rotations ahead, after which it will be known who will be able to participate in the competitions in Buenos Aires.

Azerbaijan is represented by Samira Gahramanova, Agamurad Gahramanov and Samad Mammadli.

According to the results in the all-around qualifying competitions, the athletes who ranked in the first 17 places will be able to participate in the competitions in Buenos Aires, one male and female gymnast per country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan's mobile communication operator to raise Internet tariff within campaigns
ICT 15:03
Buta Airways’ Tbilisi-Baku flight delayed
Business 14:25
Azerbaijan, Vietnam agree on mutual investments in industrial parks (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:25
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard to buy insurance services via tender
Tenders 13:54
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund to modernize accounting system via tender
Tenders 13:46
Baku Metro to buy international cargo transportation services via tender
Tenders 13:42
Gymnasts competing in Baku to take part in Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics (PHOTO)
Society 13:30
Revenues from Nakhchivan’s mobile communication market increase
ICT 13:07
Apple's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 12:37
Laptop computer sales up in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:28
Azerbaijan interested to do free services trade with CIS countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:17
Activity of Facebook, YouTube users in Azerbaijan decreases
ICT 12:09
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Algerian justice minister
Politics 11:16
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates
Economy news 11:08
Qualifying gymnastics event for Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics kick off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 10:48
Foreigners with fake passports caught on Azerbaijan's border (PHOTO)
Society 10:02
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:38
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade can grow by several times (Exclusive)
Business 07:05