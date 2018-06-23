National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has positive aura: Turkish gymnast

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has a positive aura, Turkish athlete Mehmet Ayberk Kosak, who participates in the qualifying gymnastics competitions for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, to be held in Argentina in October, told reporters June 23.

"The competitions are organized at a very good level. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has a positive aura," he said.

Turkish gymnast noted that he hopes to show a good performance.

"Gymnasts in the rotation before us performed very well, and we need to try to get around them," Mehmet Ayberk Kosak said.

The qualifying gymnastics competitions for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, to be held in Argentina in October, are underway in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku June 23.

Thus, 52 male and 44 female gymnasts from 32 countries are taking part in the qualifying competitions.

The first rotation of athletes has already completed. There are two more rotations ahead, after which it will be known who will be able to participate in the competitions in Buenos Aires.

Azerbaijan is represented by Samira Gahramanova, Agamurad Gahramanov and Samad Mammadli.

According to the results in the all-around qualifying competitions, the athletes who ranked in the first 17 places will be able to participate in the competitions in Buenos Aires, one male and female gymnast per country.

