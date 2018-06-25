Azerbaijan's artistic gymnasts fulfilled their task at UEG Qualifying Competition - coach

25 June 2018 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Gennady Kotelnikov, coach of Azerbaijan's artistic gymnastics team, told Trend that he is pleased with the performance of his team at the UEG Qualifying Competition in Artistic Gymnastics for Youth Olympic Games (YOG) to be held October 6-18 in Buenos Aires.

"My team did everything that was planned," he said. "Of course, there was excitement, but after the first exercises the stress was gone, thanks to the support of the fans."

He said that following the qualifying competitions, the team will continue preparations for the next tournament, which will be held in the city of Glasgow (Scotland).

The UEG Qualifying Competition in Artistic Gymnastics for YOG to be held October 6-18 in Buenos Aires took place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku June 23.

Fifty-two male and 44 female gymnasts from 32 countries took part in the qualifying competitions.

Azerbaijan was represented by Samira Gahramanova, Aghamurad Gahramanov and Samad Mammadli at the competition.

---

