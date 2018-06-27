Azercell’s Barama Center to realize A' Startup Summit 2018 project

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, established by “Azercell Telecom” LLC in 2009 with the view to support entrepreneurship in the country, is about to realize the next project. The Center with the organizational support of Aforyouth organization will hold “A’Startup Summit 2018” and an intensive seminar on July 18th-20th in Baku with Azercell and PASHA Bank acting as the general sponsors. The 3-day event aims to boost entrepreneurial and creative capabilities of aspiring entrepreneurs and young leaders.

The first day of the Summit will be a networking event where 45 local entrepreneurs aspiring to enter the international arena will get to know each other and engage with potential partners. This team formation will be followed by problem identification through different business methods. On the second day of the Summit participants will discuss different problem statements of young startups and receive the advices on how to solve them. The last day of the event will be an open day for the extended entrepreneurial community of Azerbaijan, where participants will pitch their startup ideas developed during the past 2 days to relevant entities.

Please follow the link http://summit.aforyouth.com/ to participate in A’Startup Summit 2018. Places are limited!

Notably, Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, the first incubation center in Azerbaijan has excelled in maintaining rich experience, relations with professional mentors and support of outstanding partners and employees. Barama mainly supports and emerges IT projects, Cloud Computing and Business Solutions, Games, IOT, Fintech, Innovative Solutions in Agriculture, Virtual Reality, Enhanced Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Center has organized various highly recognized international competitions in Azerbaijan and helped startups to establish their own businesses and attract new partners.

Aforyouth is a community-based youth organization which helps students & young professionals to pursue & polish their passions. Not only they edify these novices, but they also provide them with cross-border work opportunities so that they can learn & earn concurrently.

