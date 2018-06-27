President Aliyev appoints deputy culture ministers, state service head

27 June 2018 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Rafig Bayramov as deputy minister of culture.

By his another order, Ilham Aliyev appointed Sevda Mammadaliyeva as deputy minister of culture as well.

In addition, the Azerbaijani president signed an order to appoint Zakir Sultanov as head of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan, Switzerland reach preliminary agreement on hazelnut export
Business 19:08
Operation in Nakhchivan shows Azerbaijani army able to perform any task: ombudsman office
Politics 18:51
Deputy FM of Afghanistan due in Azerbaijan for ICG meeting
Politics 18:27
Qatari ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 17:23
OSCE MG co-chairs and Belarus FM mull Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:04
New stage beginning in development of relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan - MP
Politics 17:03
Uzbek craftsmen aim to attract visitors in Baku with unique shop
Tourism 16:30
"Azerbaijani army under Ilham Aliyev's leadership taken decent place among other armies"
Politics 16:14
Azerbaijani president receives senior bureau official of US Department of State
Politics 16:07
Azerbaijan, Vietnam may create joint ICT companies (Exclusive)
ICT 15:57
Private sector key to formation of innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan: expert
ICT 15:10
Azerbaijani startups should focus on international market, says expert
ICT 15:00
Moody’s assigns counterparty risk ratings to 5 Azerbaijani banks
Economy news 15:00
Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Tax Code on increasing tax on cigarettes
Politics 14:53
Azerbaijan steps up introduction of direct regulation of insured road accident events
Economy news 14:22
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 13:39
New appointment in State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:41