President Aliyev appoints deputy culture ministers, state service head

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Rafig Bayramov as deputy minister of culture.

By his another order, Ilham Aliyev appointed Sevda Mammadaliyeva as deputy minister of culture as well.

In addition, the Azerbaijani president signed an order to appoint Zakir Sultanov as head of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture.

