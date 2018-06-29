Personnel appointments underway in Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Personnel appointments have been made to the posts of deputy heads of the Office and department heads in the structure of the newly approved Office of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry, the ministry said in a message June 29.

In accordance with the order of Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, Vasif Eyvazzade has been appointed deputy head of the Office - head of the department for international cooperation and innovative development.

Namig Gulamov has been appointed deputy head of the Office - head of the legal and internal analysis department.

Parviz Isgandarli has been appointed head of the new regional policy department, and Rashad Aliyev has been appointed head of the department for work with documents and citizens’ appeals.

Earlier, in accordance with the order of Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, Fikret Babayev was appointed head of the Office of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

Vugar Shikhammadov was appointed head of the Department for Folk Art and Development of Cultural Routes of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

Previously, he headed the Information and Public Relations Department of the disbanded Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Intigam Humbatov was appointed head of the Information and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

Aslan Jafarov was appointed head of the Department for the Book Market Turnover and Work with Publishing Houses.

