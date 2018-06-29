Azer Turk Bank increases interest rate, terms on deposits

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

State-owned Azer Turk Bank, taking into account the existing demand, offers its customers a new deposit product – “Klassik” deposit.

Using this product, customers are able to place deposits at an attractive rate for a period of 6 months to 3 years. Customers who have placed the deposit for 36 months, with a monthly interest payment, will receive an income of 9.5% per annum, and if the interest is paid at the end of the period — 10% per annum. The minimum amount for the deposit is 500 manats. The deposits for other periods are accepted in AZN, USD and EUR.

Customers who placed the "Klassik" deposit will receive a plastic card for 3 years as a gift that can be used for interest payments or for opening a credit line.

All deposits placed at Azer Turk Bank are insured by the Deposit Insurance Fund. More information about the “Klassik” deposit products is available at http://en.azerturkbank.az/deposits/classic/info/ , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.

