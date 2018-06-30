Young Azerbaijani gymnast: My biggest dream to be first in upcoming competitions

30 June 2018 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Jani Babaeva - Trend:

Young Azerbaijani gymnast Khadija Abbaszade, who won a bronze medal in the age category "children" of the competitions at the Azerbaijan and Baku championships in men's and women's artistic gymnastics, is satisfied with her performance.

"The competitions were interesting, the coach said that everything is fine. I liked very much to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena. My friends and relatives came to support me, "Abbaszade told Trend.

The young gymnast said that she wishes to achieve great success in gymnastics.

"My biggest dream is to be the first in upcoming competitions, and of course, to be an Olympic champion in the future," Abbaszade added.

The second day of competitions at the Azerbaijan and Baku championships in artistic gymnastics was held June 30 in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The audience saw the performances of men gymnasts in the age category of "kids" and women gymnasts in the age categories of "children" and "youngsters" during the second day.

In total, more than 100 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, Republican Olympic Sport Lyceum and Sumgait city take part in the competitions, which started on June 29.

Azernews Newspaper
