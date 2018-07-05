AtaBank OJSC presents Cash-in ATMs

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Constantly distinguished by its high service quality, AtaBank OJSC updated its ATM network and presented 3 new Cash-in ATMs.

For holders of payment cards of AtaBank OJSC the service of immediate entry of funds into their accounts via these ATMs is available. This will to conduct operations instantly, conveniently and without wasting time. This service will be available only for clients of the Bank.

Director of the Marketing and Communications Department Oruj Ibrahimov noted that constantly attaching great importance to customer satisfaction AtaBank OJSC always tries to please its customers with new products and services and always be a step ahead. The bank plans to expand its ATM network more and add several more Cash-in ATMs.

Location of Cash-in ATMs:

Dostlug branch – Azadlig ave. 124

Baku branch – Neftchilar ave. 67

28 May metro station – main entrance.

For detailed information about ATMs and payment terminals visit link.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

