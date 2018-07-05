Minister: WHO offers assistance to Azerbaijan in use of compulsory medical insurance

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

The World Health Organization (WHO) offered Azerbaijan its recommendations on the use of compulsory medical insurance and expert assistance, Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev said.

Shiraliyev made the remarks at the high-level meeting on "Health Care Reforms within the UN Sustainable Development Goals", held in Baku July 5 with the participation of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“WHO also offered Azerbaijan to present its compulsory medical insurance model to other countries as an example,” the minister said.

Shiraliyev stressed that the resolutions adopted at the initiative of the WHO director general and the conducted reforms are aimed at preventing infectious and non-infectious diseases.

The minister said that over the past 25 years, under-five mortality rate has halved, maternal mortality has also halved at the global level.

"The infant mortality rate decreased from 28 to 12.8 among 1,000 newborns under-five years old in Azerbaijan,” he said. “Maternal mortality has greatly decreased and the fight against infectious and other diseases has been strengthened."

The minister added that the level of absolute poverty in Azerbaijan decreased from 49 percent to 5 percent.

"Today, one can say that under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, poverty has been eliminated in the country, the main social problems have been solved," Shiraliyev added.

