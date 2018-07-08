Azerbaijani gymnasts became first in synchronous jumping on trampoline at World Cup in Switzerland

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ilya Grishunin and Ruslan Aghamirov became first in synchronous jumping on trampoline at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Switzerland, Inside the Games reported.

Ilya Grishunin and Ruslan Aghamirov scored 50.050 points.

The silver medal went to Ukraine's Dmytro Sobakar and Anton Davydenko with 48.670 points and bronze to Mariyan Mihalev and Ivelin Yordanov of Bulgaria with 48.670.

