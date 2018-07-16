MP: Ganja events happened after TANAP launch, that's food for thought

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The latest events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city that followed the launch of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) bring food for thoughts, Aflatun Amashov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s Press Council, Azerbaijani MP, said at a conference titled “Media: Combating Religious Radicalism”.

He said that three million people use social networks in Azerbaijan, and, unfortunately, anti-Azerbaijani forces also use social networks. Amashov stressed that it is impossible to exert external influence on Azerbaijan’s internal policy.

“The events occurred in Ganja are not related to Islam, some groups that hide behind religion want to achieve their goals,” Amashov said. “Azerbaijani media see this, and people ib the media, just like the people who are worried about the future of Azerbaijan, are building their work properly.”

On July 10, at approximately 8 p.m. (GMT+4), a group of 150-200 people of radical religious orientation attempted to disrupt public order by meeting in the square in front of the Ganja City Executive Power building, the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service said earlier.

Ignoring the police warnings, the crowd resisted by using cold weapons.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov were killed in the attacks.

As a result of the operative search activities carried out by Azerbaijan’s law enforcement officers, Farruh Gasimov was arrested and handed over to the investigators, while Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated July 13 as he showed armed resistance to police officers.

In total, 22 people were arrested for the crimes committed July 10.

This is while 13 people were arrested and 8 people were declared wanted in connection with the assassination attempt on the head of the Executive Power of Ganja city Elmar Valiyev on July 3.

