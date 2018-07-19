206 compatriots return to Azerbaijan - State Migration Service

19 July 2018 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Some 322 requests have been received during 1H2018 with respect to 640 persons in connection with the readmission of Azerbaijani citizens living abroad, the Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov said.

He made the remarks today at an event dedicated to the results of the Service's activities in the first half of this year.

Huseynov noted that, the readmission of 206 citizens of Azerbaijan was carried out this year, that is, they returned to the country.

