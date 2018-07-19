Solemn opening ceremony of Muslim Magomayev park takes place in Kyiv (PHOTO)

19 July 2018 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

The solemn opening ceremony of the park named after the world famous singer and composer, people's artist of the USSR Muslim Magomayev has taken place in the center of Kyiv city, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement July 19.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture of Abulfaz Garayev, Ukraine's Minister of Culture Yevhen Nyshchuk, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Oleksandr Spasibko, ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine, the Rector of Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Farhad Badalbeyli, Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan Farhad Khalilov, Director of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic society Murad Adigozalzade, representatives of leading media.

After the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the park was cut, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev noted that the park was laid out in the city center by the instructions and recommendations of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Ambassador added that the Azerbaijani Embassy will continue to work to build more similar parks in Ukraine.

Assessing the opening of such a park in the center of Kyiv city as a historic event, the Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev noted that a large delegation from Azerbaijan participates by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev in this event dedicated to the opening of the park. The minister stressed that this park will be a place of great recreation for the citizens of Kyiv city and guests of the capital. "The monument to Muslim Magomayev in the park gives a special beauty to the city. He was a favorite performer of the peoples of the world," the minister said.

The world-famous representative of musical culture of Azerbaijan Muslim Magomayev won the hearts of millions by his unique vocal performance, said the Minister of Culture of Ukraine Yevhen Nyshchuk, adding that he personifies the imperishable cultural ties of many nations.

Nyshchuk stressed that Muslim Magomayev was a performer belonging to the culture of the whole world.

The author of the monument, famous sculptor, people's artist of Ukraine Seyfeddin Gurbanov said he was happy to be the author of the monument of such a brilliant personality as Muslim Magomayev.

Later the monument to the famous singer was unveiled. Other speakers included cultural figures of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and other countries.

