Caspian littoral states to assess impact of economic activity in Caspian basin on ecology

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

The Caspian littoral states will conduct a transboundary assessment of the impact of economic waste in the Caspian basin on the environment, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said in a message July 20.

The assessment is stipulated by the Protocol on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea signed in Moscow by representatives of five Caspian littoral states.

On July 19-20, Moscow hosted an extraordinary session of the conference of the parties to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention). Azerbaijan was represented at the session by a delegation led by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev.

The Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea entered into force on August 12, 2006.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news