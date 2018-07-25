AZERNEWS releases another print issue

25 July 2018 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 25.

The new edition includes articles about U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal to likely push up oil prices, Caspian Sea status. What will it bring to Azerbaijan? Italian companies invest about $530M, Baku most popular destination among Russians etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

