Azerbaijani minister takes part in opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2018" competitions (PHOTO)

29 July 2018 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, during a visit to Moscow, took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the "International Army Games-2018" competitions, organized at the Alabino range, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

“Along with the "Sea Cup" contest that is held in our country, Azerbaijani servicemen also participate in the competitions "Tank Biathlon" and "Field Kitchen" in Russia, "Masters of Artillery Fire" in Kazakhstan and "Sniper Frontier" in Belarus,” the message said.

“Moreover, our servicemen are representing our country in the contests "Depth" in Iran and "Army Scout Masters" in Russia as an observer,” the message said.

