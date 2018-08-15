Caspian littoral states to jointly fight poaching

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:



A protocol on joint fight against poaching in the Caspian sea will be signed between the Caspian states at the second session of the Commission for Protection, Efficient and Joint Use of Aquatic Biological Resources of the Caspian Sea, which will be held in November this year, Director of the Scientific-Research Fish Hatchery Institute of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mehman Akhundov told Trend Aug. 15.

He noted that the law enforcement agencies, the border troops of the Caspian states will implement joint measures to combat poaching on the basis of this protocol.

The director of the research institute stressed that it is necessary to stop illegal fishing of sturgeons in order to increase their population. To this end, joint efforts should be made at the regional level, as well as the cooperation of law enforcement agencies of the Caspian countries is important.

Akhundov said the final version of the draft intergovernmental agreement on the moratorium on industrial fishing of sturgeons in the Caspian sea is expected to be presented at the second session of the Commission.

The director of the research institute reminded that at the third summit of the heads of state of the Caspian countries, held in Baku in November 2010, the governments were instructed to prepare an intergovernmental agreement on the introduction of a moratorium on industrial fishing of sturgeons.

"At the session of the above-mentioned Commission held at the end of 2010, it was decided that the Caspian states should apply a technical moratorium before signing the agreement. This means that, despite the absence of an intergovernmental agreement, the countries agreed on the suspension of fishing of sturgeons.

Their catching can be carried out only for the purpose of hatching, and partially, that is in small volume, for the research purposes. Since 2011, the Caspian states annually extend the moratorium. After the signing of the intergovernmental agreement, the moratorium will be introduced officially," he said.

