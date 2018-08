Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijan’s population has grown by 38,049 people, and as of July 1, 2018, it amounted to 9,936,134 people, the State Statistics Committee told Trend Aug. 16.

Some 52.9 percent of the population live in cities and 47.1 percent in rural areas. This is while 49.9 percent of the population are men and 50.1 percent are women.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news