Several banks in Azerbaijan to work on Eid al-Adha holidays (LIST)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

In connection with Eid al-Adha holidays to be celebrated in Azerbaijan Aug. 22-23, branches and departments of several banks in Azerbaijan will operate in a strengthened mode, the country’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) said in a message Aug. 20.

During the holidays, it will be possible to exchange and purchase currency in 56 branches and departments of 22 banks.

Two branches and five departments of six banks in Baku will operate 24/7.

A special monitoring group consisting of the FIMSA staff will also operate during the holidays.

In connection with any issues and problems that may arise, it is possible to call the FIMSA hotline number: (+994) 70 908 62 21.

Contact person: Azer Guluyev.

Email: azar.guluyev@fimsa.az

The list of the banks is available here

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news