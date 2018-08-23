Azercell’s successful activity in spotlight of int'l organizations

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has received its next international award as a recognition of high-quality services, reliable network, favorable campaigns and numerous social projects carried out by the company.

Azercell became the winner of highly esteemed International Business Award Stevie in two nominations.

Thus, as a result of high average scores received during more than two months of evaluation by the international board of judges composed of over 200 distinguished business experts, entrepreneurs and business people, the company became Bronze Stevie Winner in the nominations of “The Telecommunications Company of the Year” and “Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (in Europe)”.

Azercell’s projects in Corporate Social Responsibility, as well as the development of Human Resources, were a major landmark to win Stevie award. Over the 21 years of its operation, Azercell Telecom conducted a number of Corporate Social Responsibility projects and spent over 20 million US dollars for social projects contributing to entrepreneurship, educational development and protection of children’s right in the country. The activities of the company to ensure and promote cybersecurity in Azerbaijan in 2017 were considered to be highly successful by the experts.

Thus, taking into account the increasing impact of internet on our daily lives, especially the importance of protection of children on internet, “Azercell Telecom” LLC is conducting public trainings on “Internet security and digital citizenship” for pupils, teachers and parents in secondary schools and presenting exclusive applications under “Azercell Plus Security” program on cybersecurity for people of difference age groups. (https://www.azercell.com/az/personal/services/partner_services/safety/).

Another indicator which gave ground for the board of judges to grant Azercell with Stevie Award is that the company received GOLD Level of Standard as a mark of strong leadership, sustainable corporate culture and continuous development of people management practices in 2017. Notably, Azercell is the only telecom company in CIS with this level of recognition.

It should be noted that Stevie is aimed to promote companies that gained success in countries around the world. The mission of this contest is to raise the profile of exemplary organizations and evaluate activities of individuals among the press, the business community, and the general public.

Notably, back in 2011, Azercell received Stevie award in the nomination of "The PR Campaign of the Year" for its Corporate Social Responsibility projects, in 2012 in the nomination of "The Creative Team of the Year" for the environmental project entitled "Carbon Calculator". The Company received the prestigious award again in 2014 and 2015 in the nominations of “The best product of the Year” (Bolge tariff), “The Telecommunications Company of the Year” (for achievements in the field of telecommunications), “The Best Customer Service of the Year” (Subscriber's Loyalty Index measurement project launch) and “The Telecommunications Company of the Year” in 2016.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news