Next Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will be held on April 28, 2019.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in Baku on April 27-29. Lewis Hamilton from MERCEDES won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

