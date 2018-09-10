Azer Turk Bank launches "Low interest weather" campaign

10 September 2018 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state Azer Turk Bank, which constantly offers loans to customers on the most favorable terms, in order to satisfy their material needs, announces new campaign called "Low interest weather" from September 10.

The main purpose of this campaign is to offer discounts to customers receiving loans, as well as to create an opportunity for easy and convenient loan repayment.

As the part of this campaign, the Bank offers a discount to customers wishing to get consumer loan. The Bank provides a 1 percent discount on the annual interest rate on this type of loans, issued for 12, 24 and 36 months. For example, during the campaign, loans for 12 months are issued not at 19 percent per annum, but at 18 percent.

In addition, the client is exempt from paying first month’s interest on the loan. According to the terms of the campaign, interest on the loan is accrued one month after its issue and the amount is paid on a monthly basis in equal installments. Note that interest that is not charged for the first month, also will not be added to the payment of interest payments in the following months.

The campaign is active till September 30.

More information is available at www.azerturkbank.az , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks, WhatsApp (055) 777 09 45 or at (012) 945 Call Center.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
AtaBank OJSC, VISA International start campaign “Bring Visa, Get VISA”
Economy news 12:34
Prices of cards have melted! Up to 90% discounts
Society 16 August 13:49
Loans at 18% from Azer Turk Bank on occasion of Border Guard Day
Economy news 13 August 17:55
"Zhara" music festival shouldn’t be politicized - MP
Politics 27 July 16:45
Azerbaijan - tolerant country unlike mono-ethnic Armenia, MP says
Politics 27 July 15:42
New 4G MiFi campaign from Azercell!
ICT 13 July 13:07
Latest
Government, parliament given authority to decide about FATF – Iranian MP
Politics 15:27
"Kazakhstan Railways" fulfils plan for supply of coal by 77%
Oil&Gas 15:24
Russia, UN begin consultations on Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva
Russia 15:24
New bus routes to connect cities of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan
Uzbekistan 15:19
Iran’s foreign debts witnesses a yearly growth of 16%
Business 15:17
Brazil farmers vie for soy contract during U.S.-China trade war
China 15:17
Salyan Oil reveals onshore output volumes in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:50
Prices in Baku real estate market down
Economy news 14:43
Market to require new LNG supply as soon as in 2022
Oil&Gas 14:34