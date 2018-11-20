Powers of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency expanded

20 November 2018 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

The powers of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency have been expanded, the Cabinet of Ministers said in a message Nov. 20.

The corresponding decision was signed by Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

Thus, the decision “On the procedure for issuing quality certificates during the export of food products to the EU countries and approval of certificate samples” has been eliminated.

In accordance with the decision, the Food Safety Agency will monitor compliance with the minimum quality and safety requirements of products, compliance with sanitary, veterinary and phytosanitary standards, rules and requirements determining the production, transportation, storage, packaging and terms of sale of products.

Accreditation of structures that assess the compliance of food products with quality standards will be carried out in the manner prescribed by the law “On accreditation in the field of conformity assessment.”

Subjects operating in the field of food products will be responsible in accordance with the law in case of non-compliance with the decisions and requirements established by the state body exercising state control over compliance with the minimum quality and safety requirements of food products.

