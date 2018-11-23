BP Vice President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli conducts master class for MBA students at BHOS (PHOTO)

23 November 2018 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

The Education Centre of Master of Business Administration (MBA) program of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has initiated informal business sessions conducted for the students by well-known experienced managers and experts from large companies and organizations. The sessions held under the motto “Professional Business Talk” aim to raise the students’ awareness of the modern business world, help them develop practical skills and provide them with the opportunity to discuss professional issues with senior colleagues.

Under the new initiative, BP communications, external affairs, strategy and Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey region Vice president Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli conducted a master class for MBA students. At the session, he presented a topic covering Energy Geopolitics issues. Then Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli answered numerous questions from the audience.

Chief of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov became the speaker of the first session of the Professional Business Talk series at BHOS. Maire Tecnimont Group Special Initiatives and Region Coordination Senior Vice President, Russia and Caspian Region Vice President Gianni Bardazzi is invited to be a guest speaker at one of the future business sessions.

The innovative MBA program implemented at BHOS under the slogan “Learning business administration from professionals” is taught by experts from state and private sectors with international experience in management and business administration.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
BP capex down on South Caucasus gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 09:06
BP: TAP is a game-changer as new source of product into Europe
Oil&Gas 22 November 16:10
BP: Southern Gas Corridor costs set to come in under $40 billion
Oil&Gas 22 November 13:56
BHOS and George Washington University train more than 100 project managers
Business 22 November 10:19
BP ups gas output from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz
Oil&Gas 21 November 15:27
BP reduces associated gas deliveries to SOCAR
Oil&Gas 21 November 13:55
Latest
Analysts reveal forecasts for oil prices on November 23
Finance 15:37
O’zto’qimachiliksanoat holds seminar on cotton-textile production modernization
Economy news 15:34
Africa missing out on boom in Chinese tourism
Other News 15:34
Azercell's awareness-raising activities continue in Baku & regions
Society 15:33
Inspiring waterfront resort Portonovi opening in 2019 (PHOTO)
Tourism 15:33
We’ve been targeted by hackers too, claims China
China 15:29
Green energy in Azerbaijan may get new push with WB's help (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:27
Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan 2018 conference - important step in strengthening trade ties
Turkmenistan 15:27
Diplomat: Russia answers all US questions on compliance with INF Treaty
Russia 15:25