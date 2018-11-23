BP Vice President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli conducts master class for MBA students at BHOS (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

The Education Centre of Master of Business Administration (MBA) program of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has initiated informal business sessions conducted for the students by well-known experienced managers and experts from large companies and organizations. The sessions held under the motto “Professional Business Talk” aim to raise the students’ awareness of the modern business world, help them develop practical skills and provide them with the opportunity to discuss professional issues with senior colleagues.

Under the new initiative, BP communications, external affairs, strategy and Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey region Vice president Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli conducted a master class for MBA students. At the session, he presented a topic covering Energy Geopolitics issues. Then Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli answered numerous questions from the audience.

Chief of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov became the speaker of the first session of the Professional Business Talk series at BHOS. Maire Tecnimont Group Special Initiatives and Region Coordination Senior Vice President, Russia and Caspian Region Vice President Gianni Bardazzi is invited to be a guest speaker at one of the future business sessions.

The innovative MBA program implemented at BHOS under the slogan “Learning business administration from professionals” is taught by experts from state and private sectors with international experience in management and business administration.

