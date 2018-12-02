Minister: Holding 82nd FIG Congress in Baku is a proof of high reliance

2 December 2018 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Holding the 82nd Congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in Baku is a proof of high reliance, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the holding of this important gymnastics event in Baku.

"As you can see, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has solved all the necessary issues at the highest level and the Congress is being held at a high level. Of course, holding this event in Baku is not accidental. Because in recent years, Azerbaijan has achieved great success in gymnastics, modern infrastructure was created, competitions of world importance are being held in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani athletes are always among the ten strongest in the world and show high results," the minister said.

Azad Rahimov added that Azerbaijan is very interested in gymnastics. “We see how parents, after big competitions, send their children to sports. All this, first of all, ensures the widespread popularity of sports and contributes to its development,” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
After Mehriban Aliyeva’s election as President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, great turning point occurred in this field – minister
Politics 12 April 19:23
Int’l sports events held in Azerbaijan brought great benefits - minister
Politics 13 February 19:51
Azerbaijani youth to unanimously support Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy in election: Minister
Politics 9 February 22:44
Minister: Holding int’l events increases number of Azerbaijani professionals
Society 2 February 15:39
Azerbaijan won 851 medals in int’l competitions in 2017 - minister
Society 25 December 2017 17:32
Minister: Azerbaijan among advanced states in work with youth
Society 18 December 2017 17:14
Latest
Iran discloses volume of goods transported via Hormozgan province
Business 11:40
Watanabe: FIG highly appreciates Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation’s work
Society 11:25
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Russia-Saudi Fund to ınvest $2bln in Russia in 2019
Russia 09:37
Mehriban Aliyeva’s election as AGF President gave great boost to beautiful sport of gymnastics in Azerbaijan: Azad Rahimov (PHOTO)
Politics 08:39
Eight dead in SW China residential building fire
China 08:25
Real estate prices may decrease in Azerbaijan
Economy 08:03
Baku hosting FIG Congress (PHOTO)
Society 08:00
Saudi Crown Prince meets Russia's President Putin; discusses oil market rebalancing
Russia 07:33