President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva doing everything to develop sports in Azerbaijan: Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation

2 December 2018 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva are doing everything to develop sports, and this is a very big plus for Azerbaijan, Vice-President of the Gymnastics Federation of Ukraine Irina Deryugina told Trend on the sidelines of the 82nd FIG Congress held in Baku Dec. 2.

"When president heads the National Olympic Committee, there is an understanding of the proper development of sports in the country," she added.

Deriugina also highlighted the work of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

"In my opinion, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is the best for its organization of work. The fact that the former secretary general of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Gaibov became president of the European Gymnastics Union is the best evidence of this," she said.

---

