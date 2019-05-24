Competitions underway within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The competitions are underway on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The qualifications among juniors - an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups, aerobic dance are being held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, as well as “Aerobic Dance”, “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.