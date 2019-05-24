Russia's Armenian gymnasts talk beautiful Baku and favorable weather

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Security has been ensured at a high level in Azerbaijan, Russian athletes of Armenian descent - brother and sister Garsevan and Duhik Janazyan told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

Garsevan and Duhik Janazyan are representing Russia in the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku.

"We are pleased with everything,” Garsevan Janazyan said. “People are friendly. If we get lost somewhere, we ask people and everyone helps us. We were walking around Baku. Baku is beautiful and the weather is nice. Excellent conditions have been created for athletes in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku."

The gymnast said that he will perform with his sister on the second competition day of the championship.

"I will perform with my sister in the program of senior gymnasts,” Garsevan added. “Our competitions will begin at 12:00 on May 25. Together with my sister we will perform in a trio. I will also participate in aerobic dance program consisting of eight people and a men's group. I hope to perform with dignity."

"Our competitions will begin on May 25,” Duhik Janazyan said. “The competitions have been organized at a high level in Baku. People are very good, friendly and responsive. Everybody helps us. We were in Baku in 2015 during the first European Games. Everything was great. The sports atmosphere was everywhere.”

“When we performed in Baku in 2015, fans supported us,” she added. “The most important thing for us is to perform adequately at the Championship. Afterwards, the referees will make a decision. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is beautiful. Everything is super here: platform, food, accommodation. There are tasty fruits, vegetables in Azerbaijan. The weather is fine. Of course, we also tasted the dishes of national cuisine."

As for Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s refusal to participate in the UEFA Europa League final match in Baku, the gymnasts stressed that the policy and the sports must be separate.

“People are different,” Garsevan Janazyan added. “Politics and sports are separate, so everything depends on a person. You see, we are here, we have arrived to protect the honor of the country.”

"I would support the team,” Duhik Janazyan said. “Sports and team are in the first place."

“Unfortunately, I will be unable to watch the football match in Baku,” Garsevan Janazyan added. “We will fly away on May 27 and the match will begin, if I’m not mistaken, on May 29. So, unfortunately, we won't be attending it."

The competitions are underway on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifications among juniors - an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups, aerobic dance are being held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

