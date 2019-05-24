Russian gymnast: Positive energy emanates from everywhere at Gymnastics Arena in Baku

24 May 2019 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Positive energy emanates from all sides at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Russian gymnast Anton Kolobov told Trend.

Kolobov showed the best result among juniors, who performed in the individual program among men, and reached the final of the competition.

"I was pleased with my performance. I could do everything that I planned. Of course, there were some errors, but I think that I will fix them. The necessary conditions for favorable preparation for the competition were created for us at the European Championships in Baku," he said.

The Russian gymnast also noted that the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is large and beautiful.

"Everything is great and comfortable in Baku, the hall is beautiful, large and positive energy is emanating from all sides. Public's support creates a wonderful atmosphere," he added.

The competitions on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku have wrapped up.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance were held on May 24 as part on the first day of the European Championships.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

