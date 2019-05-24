British trainer: Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena is beautiful

24 May 2019 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Good conditions have been created for athletes at the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Holly Lowe, coach of the UK group team told Trend.

"The conditions for gymnasts in Baku are very good, we are happy with everything. The competitions are organized at a high level. Everything is great, both the National Gymnastics Arena and the city itself. I have to say that you have a great hall," the coach added.

Commenting on the performance of her team on the first day of the competition, Holly Low stressed that she was satisfied in general, although some inaccuracies were made during the performance of the gymnasts.

The first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held on May 24 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Qualifications were held among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

