Best moments of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship finals in Baku (PHOTO)

26 May 2019 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

Bu Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Today Baku hosts the final competitions of the 11th European Championship of Aerobic Gymnastics among senior gymnasts, Trend reports.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

Trend presents the best moments of the competitions.

Photo - Zaur Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani team wins gold medal in “Aerobic Dance” within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
Society 18:26
Winners among individual men and women, mixed pairs of seniors awarded within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 18:26
Hungarian gymnasts win gold medal in mixed pairs program at European Championships in Baku
Society 17:13
Roman Semenov grabs gold in men individual program at European Championships
Society 16:17
Russian gymnast grabs gold in women individual program at European Championships
Society 15:44
Russian gymnasts rank first in aerobic step competitions within European Championships
Society 15:02
Latest
Azerbaijani team wins gold medal in “Aerobic Dance” within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
Society 18:26
Winners among individual men and women, mixed pairs of seniors awarded within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 18:26
Plane in Germany stuck in tree branches after pilot and wife recovered
Other News 17:26
Hungarian gymnasts win gold medal in mixed pairs program at European Championships in Baku
Society 17:13
Roman Semenov grabs gold in men individual program at European Championships
Society 16:17
Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran
Business 16:01
Russian gymnast grabs gold in women individual program at European Championships
Society 15:44
Slovenian ambassador talks on INSTEX financial mechanism
Iran 15:31
Iran’s Larijani reelected as parliament speaker
Politics 15:28