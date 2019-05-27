Graduates of Baku Higher Oil School leading in their employability

27 May 2019 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

While applying technological advances in the educational programmes, based on the experience gained by the world-known universities, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) held the second graduation ceremony last year.

A total of 92 students graduated from BHOS in 2018, including 35 students specialised in Petroleum Engineering, 16 students specialised in Process Automation, and 41 students specialised in Chemical Engineering.

The Higher School offers a learning process, which meets international standards, and its graduates face no challenges in enjoying benefits of a career in the energy industry. Every year, as part of the learning process, BHOS students take an internship offered by the energy companies, which creates a brilliant opportunity for the companies to test out the students as potential employees and, at the same time, for the students to learn more about the companies and have a work experience placement prior to their graduation.

Apart from that, BHOS builds strong partnership relations and friendship with the leading companies in the energy sector and regularly engages these companies’ senior executives and management to offer master classes, various training sessions and workshops throughout the entire learning process. This helps students in spurring their interest to the companies’ values and operations and feeling highly motivated to join company’s staff.

Guided by the call of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for converting oil capital into human capital, the Higher School is led by the aspiration to help students in their employability, and a majority of its graduates commenced their work experience in the leading companies and enterprises. Our graduates also include those who combine work with studies, pursuing further education.

As part of its tradition, the Higher School publishes ‘Alumni Whereabouts’, a snapshot of the employment accomplishments achieved by its graduates. BHOS has presented a publication under the same title, which is dedicated to the 2018 graduates (the second graduation).

Given below is a data breakdown for the enterprises where the fresh BHOS graduates who are recognised as engineers at the international level:

Company/Organisation

Total number

SOCAR

28

BAKU HIGHER OIL SCHOOL

6

BP

6

PETKIM (TURKEY)

4

SCHLUMBERGER

3

MAIRE TECNIMONT

3

GILAN HOLDING

3

SAIPEM

3

BAKER & HUGES a GE Company

2

PASHA BANK

2

SOCAR POLYMER

2

SOCAR KBR

2

Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC)

1

SOCAR-Dalgidj LLC

1

SOCAR AQS

1

EMERSON

1

SOCAR FOSTER WHEELER

1

WorleyParsons

1

USE Study Group

1

TOTAL

71 persons
Those graduates who decided to continue their education are pursuing the Master’s degree in the well-known universities in Azerbaijan or overseas. Please find below a data breakdown for the universities and countries:

University

Country

Quantity

Baku Higher Oil School

Azerbaijan

15 persons

Budapest University of Technology and Economics

Hungary

4 persons

Louisiana State University

USA

2 persons

Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Norway

2 persons

Polytechnic University of Milan

Italy

2 persons

Pusan National University

South Korea

1 person

Technical University of Munich

Germany

1 person

Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg

Germany

1 person

Technical University of Dortmund

Germany

1 person

Ondokuz Mayıs University

Turkey

1 person

TOTAL

30 persons
It should be mentioned that Baku Higher Oil School pursues a fundamental objective to nurture a new generation of qualified engineers who are fluent in English and distinguished by deep knowledge and skills in the areas of engineering, technology and project (conceptual) design in petroleum, chemical and process automation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Graduate of Technical and Natural Sciences Lyceum talks on Baku Higher Oil School
Business 24 May 12:59
BHOS, Agency for Development of Small and Medium Enterprises establishing co-op
Society 17 May 10:56
Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) of BHOS wins regional competition
Society 15 May 10:36
Baku Higher Oil School students to work at STAR Refinery & Petkim
Oil&Gas 14 May 11:35
New MBA program on dual diplomas in Baku Higher Oil School
Society 13 May 11:20
Lightsource BP Group CEO Nick Boyle visits Baku Higher Oil School
Azerbaijan 8 May 12:28
Latest
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to resume charter flights this summer
Economy 12:49
Results of first drilling at Absheron field revealed
Oil&Gas 12:45
Oil deposits found in northwestern Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:43
How will prices in Baku real estate market change over summer?
Economy 12:41
Azerbaijani gymnasts won six medals in Budapest
Society 12:31
Taiwan and U.S. security officials hold rare meeting amid China tension
Other News 12:31
Top 20 countries of Iran’s exports
Business 12:27
Uzbekistan plans to attract loans for $2.2 B from Arab financial institutions
Economy 12:22
Head of European Council to visit Uzbekistan
Economy 12:21