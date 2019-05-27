Graduates of Baku Higher Oil School leading in their employability

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

While applying technological advances in the educational programmes, based on the experience gained by the world-known universities, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) held the second graduation ceremony last year.

A total of 92 students graduated from BHOS in 2018, including 35 students specialised in Petroleum Engineering, 16 students specialised in Process Automation, and 41 students specialised in Chemical Engineering.

The Higher School offers a learning process, which meets international standards, and its graduates face no challenges in enjoying benefits of a career in the energy industry. Every year, as part of the learning process, BHOS students take an internship offered by the energy companies, which creates a brilliant opportunity for the companies to test out the students as potential employees and, at the same time, for the students to learn more about the companies and have a work experience placement prior to their graduation.

Apart from that, BHOS builds strong partnership relations and friendship with the leading companies in the energy sector and regularly engages these companies’ senior executives and management to offer master classes, various training sessions and workshops throughout the entire learning process. This helps students in spurring their interest to the companies’ values and operations and feeling highly motivated to join company’s staff.

Guided by the call of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for converting oil capital into human capital, the Higher School is led by the aspiration to help students in their employability, and a majority of its graduates commenced their work experience in the leading companies and enterprises. Our graduates also include those who combine work with studies, pursuing further education.

As part of its tradition, the Higher School publishes ‘Alumni Whereabouts’, a snapshot of the employment accomplishments achieved by its graduates. BHOS has presented a publication under the same title, which is dedicated to the 2018 graduates (the second graduation).

Given below is a data breakdown for the enterprises where the fresh BHOS graduates who are recognised as engineers at the international level:

Company/Organisation Total number SOCAR 28 BAKU HIGHER OIL SCHOOL 6 BP 6 PETKIM (TURKEY) 4 SCHLUMBERGER 3 MAIRE TECNIMONT 3 GILAN HOLDING 3 SAIPEM 3 BAKER & HUGES a GE Company 2 PASHA BANK 2 SOCAR POLYMER 2 SOCAR KBR 2 Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC) 1 SOCAR-Dalgidj LLC 1 SOCAR AQS 1 EMERSON 1 SOCAR FOSTER WHEELER 1 WorleyParsons 1 USE Study Group 1 TOTAL 71 persons