Chelsea beats Arsenal in Baku final - 4:1 (VIDEO)

30 May 2019 01:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Rauf Quliyev - Trend:

UEFA Europa League Final 2018 season was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Trend reports.

Two London teams, Chelsea and Arsenal, met in a very interesting "English" match.

The match ended in victory for the “blue” with a big score - 4:1. Olivier Giroud, Chelsea's French forward scored on the 49th minute. The second goal of Maurizio Sarri's team was scored by Pedro on 60-th minute of the match. Five minutes later Eden Azar scored a penalty kick.

At the 69th minute of the match, Ivobi gave hope to the fans of Arsenal, but this hope was destroyed by Belgian striker of Chelsea Azar - 4:1.

This victory is the second one for Chelsea in this tournament. Maurizio Sarri’s players earlier won the 2012–2013 Europa League final in Amsterdam.

