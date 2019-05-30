Azernews releases another print issue

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on May 30.

The new edition includes articles: Baku Metro to receive new railroad cars; EBRD forecasts GDP growth in Azerbaijan; National gymnasts grab six medals in Budapest; Famous Belarusian rapper to give concert in capital etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

