AZERNEWS releases another print issue

30 May 2019 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on May 30.

The new edition includes articles: Baku Metro to receive new railroad cars; EBRD forecasts GDP growth in Azerbaijan; National gymnasts grab six medals in Budapest; Famous Belarusian rapper to give concert in capital etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 23 May 13:25
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 21 May 15:03
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 16 May 16:27
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 14 May 13:25
Azernews releases another print issue
Business 7 May 15:27
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 18 April 12:36
Latest
Foundation laid for new petrochemical plant in Iran
Oil&Gas 14:02
Russia’s RussNeft on forecasts for oil production in Azerbaijan for 2019
Oil&Gas 14:01
Greenfields Petroleum announces extension of senior secured debt payments
Oil&Gas 13:59
Iranian tourism industry may bring up to $100 billion revenue
Tourism 13:56
Azerbaijani plant eyes to process 1,500 tons of wool annually
Business 13:55
Pentagon seeks funds to reduce U.S. reliance on China's rare earth metals
Other News 13:54
Greenfields Petroleum announces sales volumes from Bahar-Gum Deniz block
Oil&Gas 13:43
Uzbek Ministry of Finance names reasons for GDP growth
Finance 13:42
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 13:42