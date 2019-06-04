Planet named after Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi

4 June 2019 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

In connection with the 650th anniversary of the celebrated Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, the International Astronomical Union (AIU) ruled a decision to name a planet after the poet, Trend reports referring to the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasraddin Tusi of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The relevant application was filed by Eyyub Guliyev, doctor of physical and mathematical sciences, correspondent member of ANAS, and member of the Azerbaijani Academy of Sciences.

The minor planet named in honor of Nasimi is designated 32939 Nasimi, and its motion zone is in an asteroid junction between the Mars and Jupiter.

The planet was discovered by the Czech astronomers at Klet’ Observatory on October 24, 1995 and has long been known with its provisional name UN2. It has been observed 807 times in various observatories around the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saltuk Duzyol: TANAP is ready to deliver 16 bcm of gas right now (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Oil&Gas 07:30
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends event within “Bizim hayat” project (PHOTO)
Politics 3 June 20:53
Azerbaijan's transit revenues growing
Oil&Gas 3 June 19:19
When will Serbia get chance to access Azerbaijani gas?
Oil&Gas 3 June 17:46
MP: Armenian side tries to disrupt negotiations by killing Azerbaijani officer
Politics 3 June 17:41
Ashgabat, Baku appreciate significance of Trans-Caspian high-speed information highway
Oil&Gas 3 June 17:39
Latest
Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:14
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Sudan
Turkey 10:13
Australia's Telstra planning to cut 10,000 contractor jobs in two years
Other News 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 4
Finance 10:04
Turkmen mobile operator opens tender for cellular network optimization
Tenders 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Iran provides electricity to North Khorasan villages for $2.3M
Economy 09:27
Supposedly executed former North Korean nuclear envoy is alive: CNN
Other News 09:27
Iran's NIGC announces tender to buy globe valve
Tenders 09:12