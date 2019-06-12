Bakcell expands career & employment opportunities for youth (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has taken part in the “Job Fair for Youth – 2019″ organized by UNEC with support of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The main purpose of this job fair, held with participation of large number of students, master’s students and graduates, local and foreign companies, was to support the employment of Azerbaijani youth.

During the job fair, the young participants were able to get detailed information about the current vacancies and internship programs available at Bakcell. The company held job interviews with potential candidates.

As one of the largest investors of the non-oil sector of the economy of Azerbaijan, Bakcell extensively supports the youth in their education and career development. In line with this contribution, the company takes active part in career fairs organized by various academic institutions, government bodies and organizations.

Young persons who successfully pass the job interviews receive opportunity to work or become an intern in one of the largest companies of the country.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories).

In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan.

This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognizes Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news