Azerbaijani units of chemical protection troops hold drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

14 June 2019 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Tactical-special exercises on the action of the battalion during the offensive operation have been conducted in a military unit of Azerbaijan’s chemical protection troops, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The main goal of the exercises was the organization of the interoperability of units, as well as the improvement of practical skills and abilities of military personnel, including the increase of its moral-psychological endurance in carrying out tasks.

In the course of the exercises, the units conducted chemical reconnaissance, identified the types of toxic agents and the boundaries of the contaminated area, as well as fulfilled other tasks.

During the tactical-special exercises, the military personnel has demonstrated high combat capability.

