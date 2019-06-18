Azerbaijan, Iran eye to open Baku-Mashhad regular passenger route (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iran plan to open a regular passenger route between Baku and Mashhad cities, Trend reports with reference to the State Motor Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

During a regular meeting of the joint Azerbaijan-Iran commission held June 12-13 in Baku, issues related to the sphere of international car relations were discussed, based on the agreement “On International Road Transport” signed in Tehran May 2002 between Azerbaijan and Iran.

It was stressed that in 2018, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $446 million, which is by 74 percent more than in 2017.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the elimination of restrictions applied to cargo vehicles registered in Azerbaijan when entering without cargo to Iran.

At the end of the commission’s meeting, a final protocol was signed.

