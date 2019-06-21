First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited social service center for children with physical disabilities (PHOTO)

21 June 2019 00:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited the social service center No 2 for children with physical disabilities in Saray settlement, Absheron district.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with children and familiarized themselves with their living conditions and social and rehabilitation services provided by the center.

Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva viewed an exhibition of handiworks of the children living at the center.

The center was reconstructed with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2010. Nearly 170 children aged between 5 and 18 now live here.

Presents were given to the center on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP visits boarding schools in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 20 June 14:52
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends ceremony to release sturgeon fry grown in Neftchala into Caspian (PHOTO)
Society 18 June 18:45
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN Goodwill Ambassador Vyacheslav Fetisov
Society 17 June 23:33
IDEA, UNWTO sign MoU (PHOTO)
Society 17 June 23:32
First VP: Azerbaijan’s main goal - to educate knowledgeable young people with modern world outlook
Politics 16 June 12:50
TurkPA: Azerbaijani First VP at forefront of gender equality movement in world
Politics 14 June 12:10
Latest
TAP intends to award contracts for 40 operations in 2019 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 01:00
Managing director: TAP is more than 88% complete (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 00:51
EU leaders vote for 6 more months of economic sanctions against Russia
World 00:24
Johnson and Hunt fight for British PM job
Europe 20 June 23:29
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in Washington
Politics 20 June 22:41
Oil jumps 5% on Iran tension, potential U.S. fed rate cut
Oil&Gas 20 June 21:37
Azerbaijan: Armenia resorts to provocations on line of contact to hide internal chaos
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 June 21:01
Int’l structures must take decisive steps to return Azerbaijani refugees to their homes
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 June 20:10
Deputy PM talks on problem hampering Azerbaijan’s rapid development
Politics 20 June 20:10