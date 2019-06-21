First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited social service center for children with physical disabilities (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited the social service center No 2 for children with physical disabilities in Saray settlement, Absheron district.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with children and familiarized themselves with their living conditions and social and rehabilitation services provided by the center.

Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva viewed an exhibition of handiworks of the children living at the center.

The center was reconstructed with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2010. Nearly 170 children aged between 5 and 18 now live here.

Presents were given to the center on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

