Military prosecutors appointed in two Azerbaijani districts

21 June 2019 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijani Colonel of Justice Imran Ahmadov was appointed military prosecutor of Lankaran district upon Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov’s order, Trend reports on June 21.

The appointment was confirmed by Senior Assistant in the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor’s Office, Spokesman for the Military Prosecutor’s Office, Counsellor to the Minister of Justice Firad Aliyev.

Earlier, Ahmadov served as the military prosecutor of Baku.

Colonel of Justice Elchin Hajiyev was dismissed from the post of military prosecutor of Lankaran district and appointed as a military prosecutor in Fizuli district upon the prosecutor general’s another order.

