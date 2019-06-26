Azerbaijan continues to develop military-technical co-op with Russia

26 June 2019 09:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry continues to develop military-technical cooperation with Russia, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev said.

Musayev made the remarks in Moscow during the International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2019", Trend reports referring to TASS.

“We have several big projects with Russia that are still valid, for example, a project with the Tactical Missiles Corporation,” he said. “This contract is reliable and mutually beneficial. We also produce AK-74M Kalashnikov assault rifle under license agreements.”

“There are a number of contracts covering parts and service," Musayev added. “The industrial cooperation, established during the period of the Soviet Union, as well as the production infrastructure in Azerbaijan greatly contributes to the close cooperation between Moscow and Baku.”

He said that Azerbaijan is paying great attention to own production of weapons and military equipment.

"We also produce defense products, for example, small arms, which we export, as well as ammunition,” Musayev said.

“This is significant success for the defense industry, which has recently appeared,” he said. “We even supply defense products to some NATO member-states.”

The International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2019" kicked off on June 25 and will last till June 20 in Kubinka town near Moscow.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Video dedicated to soldiers, officers posted on Azerbaijani president’s Facebook page
Politics 10:32
Relatively calm situation on contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:30
Agreement on military medical education enters into force between Turkey and Azerbaijan
Turkey 09:40
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of United States of America to Azerbaijan Republic pays official visit to ANAMA HQ (PHOTO)
Politics 09:14
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake registered off Russia's Kamchatka
Russia 08:46
US envoy to NATO says Turkey will lose F-35 jets if S-400 deal with Russia goes ahead
Turkey 04:31
Latest
Iran exports $1.1M worth of beauty products to UK
Business 10:46
Australian PM says Beijing should adopt reform to end U.S. trade war
Other News 10:33
Video dedicated to soldiers, officers posted on Azerbaijani president’s Facebook page
Politics 10:32
Relatively calm situation on contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:30
Kazakh tenge down against US dollar
Finance 10:30
Turkmenistan joins ICAO int’l protocols
Turkmenistan 10:26
Turkish president transfers powers to VP after municipal elections
Turkey 10:14
Protest actions continue in Georgia, some go on hunger strike
Georgia 10:13
Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai
Other News 10:03