Azerbaijan demonstrates DOST concept in Moscow (PHOTO)

28 June 2019 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s concept - Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) was demonstrated at the third regional social innovation forum in Moscow, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The issues on the use of IT-technologies in the social sphere, their impact on the processes of management and public services, as well as potential risks, advantages and possible consequences of the use of digital technologies were discussed during the event.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security Emil Hajiyev presented the DOST concept during the forum.

The forum participants showed great interest in the DOST project, which is Azerbaijan’s successful innovation initiative in the sphere of state social services. During the event, sessions on various topics were held during the forum.

Besides the official program, an exhibition of handicrafts of the disabled was organized, and charity theatrical performances and concert programs were demonstrated during the forum.

Ministers, governors, representatives of the governmental and non-governmental organizations, business structures and expert communities related to the social sphere and volunteer organizations attended the event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
PACE releases appeal over Azerbaijani hostages in Armenian captivity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:19
Revenues of Baku Metro from passenger transportation up by over 20%
Society 17:59
EU and Eastern partners discuss environment protection
Economy 17:57
Azerbaijani President allocates funding for renovation of road in Baku
Politics 17:02
Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau to introduce online system for insured events
Business 16:36
Azerbaijan brings back its resident taken hostage by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:22
Latest
NATO defense ministers approve new space policy, mull mission in Afghanistan
Other News 19:18
Turkmenistan extends electricity deal with Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 19:17
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to sign 10-year contract for supply of electricity
Oil&Gas 19:15
Turkmenistan inks deal with Austrian company on major highway project
Turkmenistan 18:54
PACE releases appeal over Azerbaijani hostages in Armenian captivity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:19
Azerbaijan significantly increases non-oil exports in 2019
Business 18:16
Revenues of Baku Metro from passenger transportation up by over 20%
Society 17:59
EU and Eastern partners discuss environment protection
Economy 17:57
Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending
Other News 17:35