Bahrain's Minister: Azerbaijan demonstrates sensitive attitude towards preservation of world cultural heritage

1 July 2019 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan demonstrates sensitive attitude to the preservation of world cultural heritage, said Minister of Culture and Antiques of Bahrain Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

The Bahraini minister, while appreciating the holding of the session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku, noted that Azerbaijan standsat a very high level.

“Everything is organized very well,” she said. “Azerbaijan has several times proved that it can organize events of a global scale at a high level. I am sure that this session will be successful as well.”

She noted that not only organizations, but also every person should pay attention to the issue of preserving world heritage.

“Humanity is experiencing a period of intensive scientific and technological progress,” she said. “This development is in itself wonderful. However, the ongoing military clashes, occupation and other events leave the cultural heritage of millennia to face the danger of extinction, sometimes in a very short time."

"Therefore, support should be provided to the work of UNESCO and a number of agencies operating within its structure. In this sense, I believe that in the session being held in Baku, the right decisions will be made from the point of view of protecting the world heritage,” she added.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UNESCO: Experts ready to go to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh if their security ensured
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:40
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase saffron production
Economy 14:50
Analogue of Fougasse bread may appear in Baku
Economy 14:39
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover increased in May
Economy 14:36
Minister: Holding 43rd session of World Heritage Committee in Baku sign of high assessment for Azerbaijan
Politics 14:34
Will new ownership of Topaz Energy affect its service in Azerbaijan?
Oil&Gas 14:31
Latest
Uzbek commodity exchange publishes bid data
Economy 16:00
Volume of problem loans decreases in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:49
Iraq oil minister says OPEC members seek inventories control, market balance
Arab World 15:47
Kazakhstan to launch new "green" project
Economy 15:43
UNESCO: Experts ready to go to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh if their security ensured
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:40
Money from oil sale should transfer to INSTEX
Economy 15:25
Ceramics manufacturing to be modernized in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:04
Lukoil Uzbekistan buys valves via tender
Tenders 14:58
NIOPDC recommends Iranians to take necessary measures on the eve of new fuel system
Economy 14:55