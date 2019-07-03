Leyla Aliyeva attends entertainment show organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for children (PHOTO)

3 July 2019 22:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has attended another entertainment show organized by the Foundation for nearly 200 children deprived of parental care and in need of special care.

The show was held at Dalga Beach resort on the shore of the Caspian Sea.

Leyla Aliyeva talked to the children and posed for photographs with them.

The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation also danced together with the children.

The children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

