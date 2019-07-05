“Bring Visa, Get VISA” well underway

5 July 2019 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

The campaign of AtaBank OJSC which started again and gaved many free cards to clients is well under way.

Within the campaign customers with active foreign visas will get opportunity to get free Visa Classic and Visa Gold cards from AtaBank OJSC. To get a free card, simply go to bank’s branch or division with an ID card and passport and show your valid visa to a bank employee.

The type of plastic card to be given depends on the client's traveling country and the duration of the visa.

It would like to remind that Visa Classic and Visa Gold cards can be emmited only in Euro or USD. It’s possible to make with these cards easily and securely payments in the country as well as abroad.

The campaign is for individuals only, and is valid till October 31, 2019.

Visa cards are used in almost 200 countries around the world and have various advantages. With these cards, customers can make domestic and international shopping operations via POS-terminals or online and can make various banking operations through AtaBank's AtaNet Internet or Mobile Banking application.

WhatsApp/Telegram users can contact Bank's number 050 9999136 or visit the bank’s website https://atabank.com/en/ for getting operative information about Visa cards and campaign.

